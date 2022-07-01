Sub-contract worker dies at Harris Equipment

Published 9:00 am Friday, July 1, 2022

By Chris Lewis

 

A subcontractor working at the Harris Equipment facility in Cordele on June 29, was killed while performing demolition services in support of an in-process building renovation project, DJ Van Deusen, President and General Manager of  Harris Equipment said in a press release

“In conjunction with the project General Contractor and Sub-Contractor, we are cooperating with various agencies, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), as they conduct their procedural investigation following such an incident.” Van Deusen said.

 

