GBI seeking information on vehicle

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Americus Field Office and the Cordele Police Department are seeking information from the public regarding the vehicle pictured below related to the homicide investigation of Johnnie “Red” Walker. It is believed to be a silver or tan Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup truck. The truck was seen at the intersection of S. 7th Street and W. 14th Avenue in Cordele at 10:13 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Americus Office at (229)931-2439.