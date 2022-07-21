Arrests made in attempt to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison

Dooly Correctional Institution arrested two individuals for attempting to smuggle contraband into the Dooly State Prison. Zacarious Mantrel Sanders, 34, of Thomasville and Antonette Victoria Brooks, 27, of Hampton were found attempting to drop a drone, a controller, propellers, drone batteries, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and chargers near the facility July 17, 2022. Sanders was arrested July 18, 2022 and is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of narcotics. Sanders bond was set at $40,000.00. Brooks was arrested on July 17, 2022 and is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony with a bond set at $5,000.00.