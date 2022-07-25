Death Investigation in Vienna

Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, the Vienna Police Department, and Dooly County EMT’s responded to a call at 200 Popular Street in Vienna that initiated a death investigation. First responders found the 43-year-old male identified as Stanley Burnam unresponsive and not breathing. EMT’s were unable to revive Mr. Burnam therefore Dooly County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected and Mr. Burnam’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.