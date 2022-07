CSX advised the Vienna Police Department this morning around 1am one of the wheels broke on a rail car causing a slight derailment.

No hazardous material were aboaard the rail cars. Also there are no road closures at report.

CSX presonnel stated that they should be done in the area around 1pm.

Please be mindful of the cross traffic at Roseburg and HWY 41 ans slow down when coming into the area.