Social Media Threat Originated in another state disseminated on social in Georgia School Systems

On August 17, 2022, around 8:3O A.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a vague warning of a shooting threat circulating on social media. THIS THREAT IS NOT VALID. Crisp County School System is not the target of the post. However, some misinformation was spread through social media. Authorities determined the post originated in another state and circulated through other Georgia school systems this week. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office takes every violent threat seriously. We appreciate our local school system and the GEMA Homeland Security School Security Division for assisting us this morning in determining the origin of the threat. Additionally, we commend the student for showing the post to school officials. This morning’s event serves as a starch reminder that each of us has an essential role in promoting school safety. If you “See Something, Say Something” for imminent threats, always call 9-1-1. Citizens can also CALL/TEXT our tip hotline at (229-322-8891), submit online at

https://crispcountysheriff.com/crime-stopper, or call our office at

(229-276-2600). Reporters can remain anonymous if desired.