Two Rescued from Sinking Boat on Lake Blackshear

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 4:40 P.M. Crisp County Communications E-911 dispatched first responders to Lake Blackshear in the Flintview area after receiving reports that a boat with two individuals was taking on water. Crisp County Fire Rescue and a local citizen as well as Sumter County Fire Rescue were able to deploy boats and rescue the two individuals. No injuries were reported.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED), Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County Emergency Medical Services, Sumter County Fire Rescue and Crisp County Emergency Management responded to this incident.