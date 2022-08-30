Stewart wanted for assault

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 an aggravated assault incident took place on Spruce Lane in Vienna. Vienna Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jontavious Stewart who is wanted in the connection to the aggravated assault. Stewart is believed to frequent the cities of Cordele and Vienna and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement asks that any individuals with information to the location of the offender to contact the local law enforcement agency or 911.