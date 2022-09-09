Judges rules in favor of Trae Sims in recall hearing

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 the Petition to review the Sufficiency for the Recall hearing was held at 11:00 a.m. located at the Crisp County Courthouse. Judge Kathy Palmer from Swainsboro, Georgia presided over the hearing ruling in favor of Trae Sims and continuation of the recall signatures. Petitioner Joshua Deriso represented himself as he petitioned the court for the review of the recall that was initiated by Sims. David Forehand of the Cotton, Forehand, & Donohue Law Firm in Cordele represented Sims. Evidence and testimony heard in the hearing included the removing of the “Thin Blue Line” picture from the city office, violating Trae Sims rights to free speech, and the slandering of Commissioner Shepard at commission meetings. Affidavits from both Commissioners Rainey and Beal-Shephard on behalf of Sims were read aloud in court. Testimony was heard from Mike Hathaway, former Cordele Police Chief and John Wiggins, former Chairman of the Cordele City Commissioners. “As a committee we are not trying to find anybody to replace him,” said Sims, “we are just trying to remove him and let the people that want to run for office, run for office.” For more information on the recall petition individuals can visit the: Recall and Replace Josh Deriso as Cordele City Chairman Facebook page.