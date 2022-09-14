One Subject Arrested on Multiple Theft by Deception Charges

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Chris Lewis

CRISP COUNTY- September 14, 2022

A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Alex Griffin, a 30-year-old male from Crisp County, on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Griffin faces the following charges:

 Seventeen Counts of Theft by Deception- Felony

 One Count of Theft by Conversion

 One Count of Deposit Account Fraud

These charges stem from multiple reports of Griffin selling and receiving payment for various types of merchandise/property that there are liens against or that he does not own. These cases are still under investigation. If you have any information, please contact Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at 229-276-2600.

More News

Recall ruled sufficient, process has green light

Dooly Courthouse has structural problems

Judges rules in favor of Trae Sims in recall hearing

Recall hearing ruling to be determined

Print Article