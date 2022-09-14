Recall ruled sufficient, process has green light

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 Judge Kathy Palmer from Swainsboro, Georgia presided over the hearing ruling in favor of Trae Sims and the continuation of the recall signatures. Individuals wishing to sign the recall petition can do so at All Safe Driving School on 7th Street in Cordele or can send a Facebook message to the Recall and Replace Josh Deriso as Cordele City Chairman Facebook Page. Designated signing spots will be announced for individuals that would like to sign as well. For more information on the recall petition individuals can visit the: Recall and Replace Josh Deriso as Cordele City Chairman Facebook page. “Many people are contacting me or another sponsor,” said Trae Sims, “and we are going to them to get their signature.”

At the hearing, Joshua Deriso represented himself as he petitioned the court for the review of the recall. David Forehand of the Cotton, Forehand, & Donohue Law Firm in Cordele represented Sims. Evidence against Deriso included video footage of Deriso removing of the “Thin Blue Line” picture from the city office, violating Trae Sims rights to free speech in a April 5th 2022 commission meeting, and slandering Commissioner Beal-Shepard at the July 5, 2022 commission meeting. Affidavits from both, Commissioners Rainey and Beal-Shephard on behalf of Sims were read aloud in court. Testimony was heard from Mike Hathaway, former Cordele Police Chief and John Wiggins, former Chairman of the Cordele City Commissioners. During testimony, Deriso had Wiggins read from various pieces of paper and consistently asked about the city charter. “How many pages is the charter?” Deriso asks. “I have read a lot of books,” said Wiggins, “but I don’t know how many pages they are.”