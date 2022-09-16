Athletic incentive discussed at last BOE meeting

Kerri Klatt, Managing Editor

Several years prior, the Crisp County School Board adopted a compensation incentive program to compensate coaches for the extra time required to compete in postseason competitions and to provide a reward for such success. The incentive program highlights teams advancing to additional rounds in sporting playoffs. “Since that adoption we’ve been better able to recruit and attract a larger number of coaches and retain them in their positions,” said Scott Forehand, Chairman of the CC Board of Education. Athletics offered in Crisp County are baseball, basketball, basketball cheerleading, cross-country, football, football cheerleading, soccer, softball, tennis, track, and wrestling.

Current athletic coaches include:

Cheer Competition/Football- Jennifer Braziel

Cross country- Michael McGinnis

Softball- Stewart Tyler and Toby Stripling

Football- Harry Fox (Head Coach), Chris Bowen, William Bowen, Cliff Merritt, and Scottie Montford

Boys Basketball- Harry Fox

Girls Basketball- Comeshia Battle

Basketball Cheer- Precious Spears

Baseball- Jonathon McDaniel

Boys Soccer- Corey Ward

Girls Soccer- Brittany Robbins

Tennis- Lashanda Williams

Track- Chris Bowen

“Our improved success in several sports since then is a result of this,” said Forehand, “the board’s action on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 corrected an oversight in that incentive structure.” Several sports that include independent ranking include track, cross-country, wrestling and golf, which allow the individual students to advance to the next round of competition, even if the team did not advance. “One good example was Coach Bowen’s track team last spring,” said Forehand, “the entire team did not advance to the state track meet, but there were several students that did qualify.” Several of those students placed in ranking at the state level. “Before adopting the additional incentive structure last Tuesday,” said Forehand, “there was no additional compensation available for the extra work required or reward for that coaching success.”