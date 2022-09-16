Athletic incentive discussed at last BOE meeting
Published 10:24 am Friday, September 16, 2022
Kerri Klatt, Managing Editor
Several years prior, the Crisp County School Board adopted a compensation incentive program to compensate coaches for the extra time required to compete in postseason competitions and to provide a reward for such success. The incentive program highlights teams advancing to additional rounds in sporting playoffs. “Since that adoption we’ve been better able to recruit and attract a larger number of coaches and retain them in their positions,” said Scott Forehand, Chairman of the CC Board of Education. Athletics offered in Crisp County are baseball, basketball, basketball cheerleading, cross-country, football, football cheerleading, soccer, softball, tennis, track, and wrestling.
Current athletic coaches include:
Cheer Competition/Football- Jennifer Braziel
Cross country- Michael McGinnis
Softball- Stewart Tyler and Toby Stripling
Football- Harry Fox (Head Coach), Chris Bowen, William Bowen, Cliff Merritt, and Scottie Montford
Boys Basketball- Harry Fox
Girls Basketball- Comeshia Battle
Basketball Cheer- Precious Spears
Baseball- Jonathon McDaniel
Boys Soccer- Corey Ward
Girls Soccer- Brittany Robbins
Tennis- Lashanda Williams
Track- Chris Bowen
“Our improved success in several sports since then is a result of this,” said Forehand, “the board’s action on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 corrected an oversight in that incentive structure.” Several sports that include independent ranking include track, cross-country, wrestling and golf, which allow the individual students to advance to the next round of competition, even if the team did not advance. “One good example was Coach Bowen’s track team last spring,” said Forehand, “the entire team did not advance to the state track meet, but there were several students that did qualify.” Several of those students placed in ranking at the state level. “Before adopting the additional incentive structure last Tuesday,” said Forehand, “there was no additional compensation available for the extra work required or reward for that coaching success.”