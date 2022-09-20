Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation Aids Multiple Community Partners and Organizations

CRISP COUNTY- September 20, 2022

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation aims to assist families in crisis, victims of crime, and community-based organizations and non-profit organizations by redistributing retail donations.

In December of 2021, Sheriff Billy Hancock met with Dr. Annise Mabry, President/Chief Academic Officer of the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation. The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation works to support rural law enforcement agencies with data-driven research methods to implement community policing initiatives. Together they devised a plan to create the Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation (CCSCPRF). Both organizations have worked for months to build the interworking of the program and work through logistics.

“We are proud to announce the Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation is the first resource foundation of its kind to be established through a Sheriff’s Office in Georgia,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock

“When I built the South West Georgia Community Policing Resource Center as a tool to help small, rural law enforcement agencies implement community policing programs, I knew in order for it to thrive, it needed to be housed inside of a larger, more centralized law enforcement agency. Moving the resource center to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office made logistical sense because I had an existing retail donation partnership with the Cordele Walmart through Good360, and most rural communities could reach Crisp County easily. This past year, the South West Georgia Community Policing Resource Center has grown, and I am truly excited to see it work with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation to impact even more families in rural communities,” stated Dr. Annise Mabry

Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation has provided donations the following organizations:

 Crisp Dooly Fuller Center for Housing

 YouthBuild

 The Gateway Center

 Crisp County Recreation Department

 Daybreak Pregnancy Care Center

 Cordele Animal Shelter

 Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes

 Flint Humane Society

 Penia Baptist

 Arabi Baptist

 South Central Baptist Network

 Greater New Birth

 New Light International

 Healthy Families Crisp

 Crisp County Head Start

In addition to these organizations, CCSCPR also has assisted local families in crisis and victims of crime. Several agency members, from our Victim Advocates to our Chaplains, have helped determine needs and distributed items.

On March 24, 2022, the foundation received its first truckload that included around forty thousand dollars of bathroom vanities and shower surrounds. The Sheriff’s Office redistributed those donations to the Crisp Dooly Fuller Center for Housing and the local YouthBuild program.

The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. Although these retail donations are not on the same scale as the large semi-truck load, they have a powerful impact and contribute to most of the donations that we have made thus far. These donations include a wide range of products.

This entire project would not be possible without the local generosity that we have received for temporary storage. While we do not have a permanent home for the foundation at this time, Mrs. Lisa Donahoo with DKS Properties, LLC has graciously allowed us to use a property for storage.

“This foundation was truly born through a collaborative effort. I am incredibly proud that Dr. Annise Mabry saw the potential for the South West Georgia Community Policing Resource Center to expand through working with our agency. I am excited to see our partnership with the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation and the community continue to grow,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.