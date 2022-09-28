WILCOX COUNTY’S TUCKER RECEIVES GFB DISTRICT AWARD

MACON, Ga. – Wilcox County Farm Bureau (WCFB) Young Farmers & Ranchers Chairwoman Addie Tucker received the Georgia Farm Bureau 8th District Excellence in Agriculture Award during the recent 8th District Annual Meeting in Americus.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes outstanding young farmers and ranchers who earn the majority of their income from something other than production agriculture. Tucker was also a finalist for the state award.

Tucker teaches agriculture classes at Wilcox County High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Georgia and her master’s degree in ag education from Auburn University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in ag science education through Murray State University.

Tucker and her husband, Bryan, live in Fitzgerald. They have two children, Willa and Lindy, and are foster parents to two other children. They are members of the Georgia Young Farmers Association and attend First Baptist Church in Chula.

Founded in 1937, the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization with 158 county chapters. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members also actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.

