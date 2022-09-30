Congressman Bishop receives Friend of Farm Bureau award

DONALSONVILLE, GA – Yesterday, Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The ceremony was held at the American Peanut Growers Group, LLC shelling facility in Donalsonville, Georgia.

In his remarks, Congressman Bishop noted the enormous effect that agriculture has on Georgia and America’s economy. “I want to thank the Georgia Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau Federation for this award,” said Congressman Bishop. “I am humbled and have enjoyed working with them throughout the years to ensure that our farmers get the support they need to succeed so that families continue to have abundant, safe, and affordable food to put on their tables. I value their insight and look forward to our continued discussions as we work hard in Congress to put together the 2023 Farm Bill.”

“We are pleased to see Congressman Bishop receive the Friend of Farm Bureau award and are greatly appreciative of his support for agriculture during the 117th congress,” said Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall. “As the Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, he ensures farmers have the resources they need to keep providing us with the food and fiber we rely on. We are fortunate to call Sanford a friend and congratulate him on this well-deserved award.”

The Friend of Farm Bureau award is given to members of Congress who support Farm Bureau positions on policy issues as demonstrated by their voting record. Awardees are nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. Congressman Bishop has received the Friend of Farm Bureau award in the past in addition to the Golden Plow award — the highest honor the organization gives to sitting members of Congress.

In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Congressman Bishop is a member of the House Agriculture Committee. He has met with USDA agencies, commodity groups, farmers, and other Georgia stakeholders to solicit feedback as the committee crafts the 2023 Farm Bill.

During the event, Congressman Bishop encouraged those interested in the Farm Bill to contact his Washington, D.C. office with any questions they may have and to weigh in with the House Agriculture Committee by visiting https://agriculture.house.gov to provide input.