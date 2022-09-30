Shop Small for Fall – October 5th- October 7th

The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Shop Small for Fall campaign! Our local Chamber retail members are teaming up to offer a great basket that one person will win! You can shop small and win BIG! How do you get a chance to win? Keep reading for all of the details!

Shop Small for Fall is a local campaign for the Cordele-Crisp area that encourages individuals to shop at our local small businesses. The Shop Small for Fall promotion is a way for Cordele’s small businesses to show their appreciation for the community’s support. Tamala Mathis, Vice President of the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce stated, “This promotion is to encourage the community to shop locally here in Cordele. Our local retail shops have a variety of items to choose from. We encourage the community to always shop small first for those items on your gift list and even just to treat yourself.”

To participate, simply visit any of the participating Shop Small for Fall retailers and grab a Shop Small for Fall card. For each business visited Wednesday, October 5th through Friday October 7th, you’ll receive a stamp on your card. Once you’ve collected all eight retailer stamps, you will leave your completed card at the last business visited. The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce will collect the cards and will hold a drawing on Facebook Live to announce the winner of the basket of gift cards and items from local businesses on October 11th at 11:00am! Denise Ruff, Vice Chair of Small Business Development commented, “These local businesses are the ones that sponsor our local schools, clubs, etc. We want to show our support for them in return. And this is a great opportunity to win a basket full of great items!” So be sure to Shop Small for Fall and support your local businesses!

For more information on Shop Small for Fall please contact Tamala Mathis at 229-273-1668 or tamala@visitcordele.com

Participating Retailers:

Adams Drug Store & Gifts

Debbie’s Downtown Market

Flint River Pottery

JW Designs

Kathy & Co

Kelly & Kate

Sakari & Company

Three’s Company