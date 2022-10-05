Local business turns pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month

Published 8:21 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Chris Lewis

Breast cancer survivor Heather Culpepper and Pat Stowe flip the switch at Melody Godfrey Insurance

 

Tuesday night breast cancer survivors, care givers and friends and came together to turn Melody Godfrey’s business pink.

Godfrey urged all businesses to turn their pink lights on for October.  This is the fourth year that Melody Godfrey insurance has done this.

Survivors, caregivers and friends joined hands as Gena Moore gave the prayer.  Heather Culpepper gave her testimony of her journey through her breast cancer.

Please read more in Wednesday, October 12th Cordele Dispatch.

More News

Shop Small for Fall – October 5th- October 7th

Nicholas A. Edwards joins South Georgia Technical College as full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor

Congressman Bishop receives Friend of Farm Bureau award

SGTC Holds Focus2 Career Workshop on Cordele Campus

Print Article