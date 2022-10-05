Local business turns pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month

Tuesday night breast cancer survivors, care givers and friends and came together to turn Melody Godfrey’s business pink.

Godfrey urged all businesses to turn their pink lights on for October. This is the fourth year that Melody Godfrey insurance has done this.

Survivors, caregivers and friends joined hands as Gena Moore gave the prayer. Heather Culpepper gave her testimony of her journey through her breast cancer.

Please read more in Wednesday, October 12th Cordele Dispatch.