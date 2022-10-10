Multiple warrants issued by Vienna Police

Staff Report

The Vienna Police Department issued arrest warrants for a man wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime in Vienna. Police Chief Ketorie Sales said Christian Collier has multiple warrants for his arrest, but his whereabouts are currently unknown. Collier was recently released on bond for a charge of family violence battery against his former girlfriend who lived at the house.

Sales said Collier should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving in a 2015 black Chevy Impala, with the tag RRU2564. The car has damage to the hood and roof from a previous incident. He said Collier is known to live in the Houston or Dooly counties.

Sales said iIf you see Collier or know anything about this case, call 911 or the Vienna Police Department at (229) 268-8459.