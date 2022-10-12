Multiple Counts of Aggravated Assault arrest made

Press release from Cordele Police Department

At approximately 4:30 pm on October 11th, 2022, twenty-one-year-old Mico Dennard Waters was arrested at a Cordele residence by officers from the Cordele Police Department following an in-depth investigation by detectives into two incidents that happened last Sunday and Monday involving Waters.

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 6:30 pm, in the area of the 800 blk of W 15th Ave, Waters shot at the victim, who was in the company of several others, with two victims under the age of five. Thankfully, none of the shots fired struck anyone. Waters fled the scene in a white car before law enforcement’s arrival.

On Monday, October 10th, another incident occurred where Waters aimed a gun at the same victim from the previous day, who was in the car with three other relatives at the intersection of MLK Drive and Joe Wright. The victim was able to get away from Waters and make contact with Law Enforcement.

A total of fifteen warrants for Waters was signed before his arrest Tuesday afternoon. Waters is being held in the Crisp County Detention Center on the following charges:

Eleven counts of Aggravated Assault – Felony

Two counts of Pointing a Gun at Another – Misdemeanor

Two counts of Stalking – Misdemeanor

We ask that anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident, to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.