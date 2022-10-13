Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Awards $50,000 Grant to CCSO

CRISP COUNTY- October 13, 2022

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office receives a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) through the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP). This funding will be used to support Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) through the purchase of ballistic vests to offer protection that can marginalize the danger posed by gunfire, explosives, or hazardous materials they may face during an incident or act of domestic terrorism.

The Mid-South SRT is responsible for responding to all incidents that exceed the capability of patrol responders. The team is comprised of law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies. Together, they provide a highly trained and skilled tactical team as a resource for these law enforcement agencies or other agencies requesting assistance with a critical incident. Some critical incidents in which Mid-South SRT is used include barricaded gunmen, hostage situations, active shooters, high-risk warrant service, and other high-level threat encounters.

“I would like to thank Governor Brian Kemp and GEMA/HS Director James Stallings for their continued support of local law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.