Ribbon cutting held for The Working Studio, LLC

The ribbon cutting for The Working Studio was held Friday afternoon at 4pm downtown Cordele.

The owner Joy Eubanks, said that her business will be offering as much art to downtown as they can. She will be offering art classes such as door hangers, painting classes consisting of water colors, acrylic, and oil, tumblers, and place for birthday parties for all ages.

Please go by and check out The Working Studio located at 102 N. 7th Street, Cordele.