Two Arrested for Shoplifting with multiple charges

At approximately 3:00 pm on October 17th, 2022, thirty-one-year-old Christopher Shawn Vest of Camilla, Ga, was arrested at Walmart by officers from the Cordele Police Department after being seen shoplifting. Accompanying Vest was forty-year-old Shena Marie Pridmore of Dawson; officers also arrested her for shoplifting. Vest and Pridmore had been recognized by employees for shoplifting a few days prior.

Vest was taken into custody after he attempted to flee from officers on the scene. In doing so, he crashed a Hyundai Accent that had previously been reported stolen to the Albany Police Department. Vest also had active warrants for his arrest from Dougherty County.

Christopher Vest and Shena Pridmore were transported to the Police Department for processing and later taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Christopher Vest was charged with the following charges:

Theft by Shoplifting – Felony (2 Counts)

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Felony

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Felony

Obstruction of Officer – Misdemeanor (2 Counts)

Possession and Use of Drug-Related Objects – Misdemeanor

Shena Pridmore was charged with the following charges:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property – Felony

Felony Theft by Shoplifting – Felony (2 Counts)

We would like to publicly thank our officers for their response and handling of this incident.