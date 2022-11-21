Death Investigation Published 3:39 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

CRISP COUNTY- November 21, 2022

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after Dectrick Styles 27-year-old male from

Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:30 A.M., Crisp County E-911 dispatched Crisp County Sheriff’s

Deputies to an address in the 2000 block of Highway 257 North in reference to a suspicious person. After Crisp County E-911, Communications Officers received a 911 call regarding a male trying to enter a home. When Deputies arrived, they found a male on the ground across the road from the residence. Deputies reported the male was having difficulty breathing and had several apparent cuts on his arm. He became unresponsive, and the Deputies began administering CPR. Crisp County EMS arrived on the scene. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy drove the ambulance to Crisp Regional while another Deputy assisted EMS with CPR.

The preliminary investigation indicates Detrick Styles went to a home in the 2000 block of Highway 257 North asking for help; the residents were familiar with Styles and allowed him in. After entering the house, he broke a window, resulting in multiple cuts on his arm. Styles left that home, went to another residence, and knocked on the door while asking for help. Individuals at the second house did not open the door and called 911 about a suspicious person at their door. No foul play is suspected at this time. The Crisp County Coroner was notified, and an autopsy and toxicology were requested. This case remains under investigation.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dectrick Styles. Our attention and efforts are

focused on determining all the factors that led to his untimely death,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.