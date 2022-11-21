Victim succumbed to injuries in shooting

The shooting that occurred yesterday around 7:00 pm in the 300 block of E 21st Ave is now being ruled a homicide by investigators. The victim was identified as twenty-two-year-old Carsaveon Harvey, also known as “Quez.” Despite life-saving measures, Mr. Harvey succumbed to multiple gunshots he sustained. At this time, no one has been arrested by law enforcement.

We urge anyone with additional information about this incident, please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690, the GBI Region 3 Office at 229.931.2439 or the GBI Tipline 1.800.597.8477.

At around 7:00 pm this evening , Officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 21st Ave in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located one black male victim in the yard of a nearby residence. The area was secured and the victim was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital by EMS.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cordele Police Department are actively working this case. We will not release names at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.