Dispute Between Siblings Leads to Arrest ***Update*** Published 4:10 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

***Update***

Quendarius Lamar Robinson, a twenty-eight-year-old male from Macon, Ga, was arrested Saturday afternoon by Cordele Police Officers after he shot into an occupied vehicle that had two children in it under the age of five.

The group had been traveling from Florida back to Macon Ga and stopped in Cordele. An argument occurred between the brothers, and Robinson was put out of the car. After being put out of the vehicle, he fired shots in the car’s direction. Robinson shot the car, and some of his rounds went into the front windows of Mcdonald’s, where the play area is. Thankfully no one was hurt. Robinson fled the scene on foot upon the arrival of our officers but was quickly apprehended at Travelodge. After being arrested he kicked the back window out of one of the patrol cars and damaged another. Quandaries Robinson was transported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following charges:

Five counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of criminal damage to property 2nd Degree

Two counts of criminal interference to government property

Two counts of obstruction

Robinson also had active warrants for his arrest out of Bibb County for Cruelty to Children.

Robinson’s brother was initially detained until the investigation revealed that he only fired back at Robinson in self-defense. He was released without charges and fully cooperated with law enforcement. We want to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol for helping our officers with this incident.

We ask for anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.