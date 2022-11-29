Two people shot Saturday night Published 11:37 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Last Saturday night, November 26th, at approximately 8:40 pm, Cordele Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of S 15th St in reference to a shooting. Upon officers arrival, they located two gunshot victims and began to render aid. The suspect(s) had left the scene in what was believed to be a red or maroon suv. Possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, according to witnesses.

An adult male and an adult female sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment, and the female was later rushed to a Macon Hospital. At this time, no arrests have been made as the suspect(s) have not been identified.

We want to thank the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for assisting our officers with this incident. We ask those with any additional information that would help our office arrest those responsible for this senseless violence, in this case, to please contact us at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690.