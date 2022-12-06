Warnock – Walker results for Crisp County

Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Chris Lewis

About 46% of the voters registered in Crisp County the results are in; Walker wins with 64.73% of the votes and Warnock received 35.27%.

Walker received 3,731 votes and Warnock received 2,033 votes.

These are Crisp County votes only. This is a statewide race for the U.S. Senate.

As statewide votes are being counted Warnock has received 1,291,764 and walker has received 1,287,032. This is 64.78% of the Georgia prescincts reporting.

