Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation Donates to Adopt an Angel Published 11:03 am Friday, December 9, 2022

On December 8, 2022, Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation donated a trailer of toys to Adopt an Angel.

This entire project would not be possible without the generosity we have received from the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation, Walmart, DKR Properties, LLC., Big Tex Trailers, and TexTrail Trailer Parts. The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. Mrs. Lisa Donahoo with DKR Properties, LLC has graciously allowed us to use a property for storage. Big Tex Trailers and TexTrail Trailer Parts assisted us by donating a trailer and manpower to deliver toys.

“Over the past year, we have seen the CCSCPRF grow to unbelievable heights. I am extremely proud of our partnership with the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation and local organizations. The toys donated to Adopt an Angel will make a difference in many children’s lives here in Crisp County, and that is what Christmas is all about! I would also like to thank CCSO Chaplain Tar Drazdowski for blessing the donated toys,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation aims to assist families in crisis, victims of crime, and community-based organizations and non-profit organizations by redistributing retail donations. The foundation currently receives regular retail donations through the Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s partnership with Walmart. CCSCPR has assisted several local organizations, local families in crisis and victims of crime.

Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation

The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation works to support rural law enforcement agencies with data driven research methods to implement community policing initiatives. The foundation’s primary objective is to create customized programs that reduce crime, improve community to law enforcement relationships, and reduce the number of working age adults without a high school diploma.

Adopt an Angel

Adopt an Angel is sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse Crisp, which collects and distributes toys to needy children in the community each year during Christmas. Thanks to countless donations from individuals, businesses, churches, and civic organizations, the program can provide toys to hundreds of children in need in Crisp County. To donate to Adopt an Angel, citizens can drop off an unwrapped gift at any collection site in Crisp County. All toys and donations collected through Adopt an Angel, FOX 31 Operation Toy Drive, and Toys for Tots will be distributed to those in need in Crisp County through the Adopt-an-Angel Program