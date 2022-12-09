Reward offered for the arrest of Daniel Published 11:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Last night around 6:00 pm Cordele Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N 3rd because of a disturbance involving Valdis Daniel. Officers were advised that the victim had been threatened with a gun by Daniel. Upon the arrival of Law Enforcement, Daniel fled in a car. Daniel refused to stop the vehicle he was driving and unnecessarily put the public and officers in harm’s way with his reckless driving. Daniel eventually fled from his vehicle on foot while leaving the car in drive. Our officers chose to stop the driverless moving vehicle and not pursue Daniel on foot. Thank you to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol for assisting our officers last night. We are very thankful no one was injured because of the choices Daniel made.

At this time, Daniel is being sought on two previous warrants for his arrest and the numerous criminal and traffic violations he committed last night. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1000.00 dollar reward for any information leading to the arrest of Valdis Daniel.