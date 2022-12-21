Cordele Dispatch presents toys to local law enforcement

Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Chris Lewis

Chris Lewis, Publisher of the Cordele Dispatch with Sheriff Billy Hancock

Chris Lewis, Publisher of the Cordele Dispatch with City of Cordele Police Chief Jalon Heard.

 

This year the Cordele Dispatch sold a promotion call “Plush Bear”.  A portion of the sales from Plush Bear went to buy stuffed animals and Matchbox cars for the the Cordele Police Department officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s office deputies to put inside their patrol cars for any child that is involved in any incident within our city and county, the officers can give the child a toy to help calm them with whatever they are going through.

We would like to thank all of our advertisers for sponorsing this page.

 

More News

Enfinger retiring from South Georgia Technical College after nearly 30 years

Crisp County Sheriff’s Community Policing Resource Foundation Donates to Adopt an Angel

Reward offered for the arrest of Daniel

Gov. Kemp and TCSG Announce New College and Career Academies

Print Article