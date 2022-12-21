Cordele Dispatch presents toys to local law enforcement Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

This year the Cordele Dispatch sold a promotion call “Plush Bear”. A portion of the sales from Plush Bear went to buy stuffed animals and Matchbox cars for the the Cordele Police Department officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s office deputies to put inside their patrol cars for any child that is involved in any incident within our city and county, the officers can give the child a toy to help calm them with whatever they are going through.

We would like to thank all of our advertisers for sponorsing this page.