Death Investigation Published 11:41 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

On December 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18PM, the Vienna Police Department received a call for service in reference to a unknown individual laying behind a residence on Kelly LN. within the city limits of Vienna. Officers along with Dooly Co EMS responded and found a black male deceased behind the residence of 305 Kelly LN. The scene was secured and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (￼GBI), Dooly Co Sheriff’s Office and the Dooly Co Coroners Office were notified to assist.

The person found was identified as Travis Woodson AKA “Dirt Dog” age 51 formally from Vienna.

The scene was processed and didn’t give any indications of foul play. To assist in determining a potential cause of death, the body of Mr. Woodson will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.