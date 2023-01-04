PUBLIC NOTICE – WATER MAIN REPAIR
Published 8:19 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a water main located on Blackshear Road between Hickory Street and 5th Street Extension. The water will be turned off on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am. Water will remain off until work is complete. Water will be off at the following locations:
* Cordelia Manor
* Overlook Pointe
* Blackshear Retirement Villas
* Willow Apartments
* 1200 block of Blackshear Road
Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.