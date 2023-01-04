PUBLIC NOTICE – WATER MAIN REPAIR

The City of Cordele, Water Department will be repairing a water main located on Blackshear Road between Hickory Street and 5th Street Extension.  The water will be turned off on Thursday, January 5, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am.  Water will remain off until work is complete.  Water will be off at the following locations:

*   Cordelia Manor
*   Overlook Pointe
*   Blackshear Retirement Villas
*   Willow Apartments
*   1200 block of Blackshear Road

Any questions regarding the water shut-off should be directed to Jim Jackson, City of Cordele Water Superintendent at 229-276-2541.

