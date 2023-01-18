Donations for Carver Road Middle School – Griffin, Georgia Published 8:48 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

To extend acts of kindness to the community of Griffin, Georgia, we are asking for any of the following items to be donated. Items or gift cards may be dropped off at Gethsemane Baptist Church parking lot, corner of 14th Street and 16th Avenue West, Cordele, GA.

Drop off time will be Friday, January 20th, 2023 between the hours of 2pm – 6pm.

Below is a letter that was written by the principal of Carver Road Middle School, Naja Douglas;

On behalf of Carver Middle School, I would like to say thank you to everyone that has sent emails, text messages, and made phone calls concerning our scholars and their families.

Some of our staff memebers were able to partner with a local church on Saturday making care package deliveries to some of the residents of Griffin. It was so overwhelming to see the devastation first hand. We have so many families impacted, and we would like to put some care packages together and offer ongoing assistance for some of our very own students that have been displaced. We know of some families who need these items urgently as they have suffered comprehensive losses.

If you can help in any way possible, your donations will be greatly appreciated. These families will need help for weeks to come.

Items needed:

Clothing for children and adults (all sizes), coats for children and adults, shoes, socks, and hats for children and adults, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash, deodorant, soap, yard trash bags, first aid kits, medication, dog food, pillows, flashlights, washcloths and towels, combs and brushes, lotion, small toys for children, blankets, canned food items or fresh fruit, wipes, diapers, other baby items, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent and fabric softner, paper products, bottled water, juices, other beverages, canned fruit, chips, crackers, snacks, other non perishable snack items, peanut butter and jelly, bread, other food items, gift cards or monetary donations (some familieswill have to rebuild and may be out of work for a while).

They will also need shopping bags and/or boxes to put in for delivery.

Thanks again for your support, and continue to pray for our staff and students as we move forward.