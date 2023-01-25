Sheppard named new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor at SGTC Crisp County Center Published 10:27 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Jeff S. Sheppard, Jr., of Cordele, has been hired as the new Electrical Systems Technology Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will report to South Georgia Technical College Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain and the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Sheppard was an honor graduate from the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Electrical Systems Technology and Electrical Construction Technology programs. He also received his Associate of Applied Science degree in Environmental Horticulture from the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Sports Turf Management program

He has been working as the Adjunct Instructor for Electrical Systems Technology program with retired instructor Mike Enfinger since May 2021. In addition to his experience at South Georgia Technical College, Sheppard worked as the Assistant Groundskeeper at the Pinecrest County Club and as a Press Brake Operator with Marvair. He has also worked at Norbord Georgia, Inc., Florida State University, Golden Brother’s Co., Feed & Seed, Scoggins Dozier and Ramada Inn.

As the new Crisp County Center Electrical Systems Technology Instructor, Sheppard will be responsible for providing instruction to students in the SGTC Electrical Systems Technology program while utilizing appropriate teaching techniques and demonstrating knowledge of current procedures in the Electrical Systems field. He will also follow an approved course syllabus, complete all documentation related to assigned courses in a timely manner and maintain an accurate inventory of all assigned property.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for a Spring Semester C-term. The eight-week classes begin March 13th. Students can apply on line at www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. For more information about the Electrical Systems Technology program in Crisp County, contact Jeff Sheppard at jeff.sheppard@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4056. Students can also contact the Admissions office in Cordele at 229-271-4040. For information about the Americus Electrical Systems Technology classes, contact Patrick Owen at patrick.owen@southgatech.edu or contact the Americus admissions office at 229-931-2394.