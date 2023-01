Multi-Vehicle Accident Published 8:49 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

At approximately 7:10 A.M. Crisp County First Responders responded to a multi-vehicle accident involving two Crisp County School System buses and one other vehicle near Old Albany and 24th Ave intersection. One individual reported injuries, and they were released to their parents on scene by Crisp County EMS. No other injuries were reported. Georgia State Patrol Post 30 is working the accident.