Tammy Hamilton named Accounting Instructor for South Georgia Tech Crisp County Center Published 12:54 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Tammy Hamilton of Americus was hired as the new full-time Accounting Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain and the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Hamilton earned an Associate of Applied Science in Accounting from South Georgia Technical College in 2010 and then attended DeVry University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Technical Management in June 2015. She earned a Master Degree from Keller School of Management in Accounting and Financial Management in April, 2017.

The Americus High School graduate came to South Georgia Technical College from the Dougherty County School System where she has worked as a Senior Accountant from 2019 to present. Prior to becoming a senior accountant, she worked as an Accountant with the Dougherty County School System from 2017 to 2019, as a SIG Account Specialist from 2012 – 2017, and as the CTAE Secretary from 2011 – 2012. She also worked at South Georgia Technical College as a data entry/scanning clerk from 2009 – 2011.

In her capacity as the full-time Accounting instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center, Hamilton will be responsible for providing instruction to students in Accounting classes while utilizing appropriate teaching techniques and demonstrating knowledge of current procedures in the accounting field. She will also follow an approved course syllabus, complete all documentation related to assigned courses in a timely manner and maintain an accurate inventory of all assigned property.