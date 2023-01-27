Wilcox County Pit Bull attacks Published 3:19 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

On January 17, and again on January 24, 2023, there were two separate Pitbull dog attacks in Wilcox County. The first was in Pineview, Ga., resulting in a female victim being injured. The two dogs were quarantined for ten days, per state law, to assure rabies wasn’t an issue. After the ten day waiting period, the Wilcox County Sheriff transported the animals to be humanely euthanized after the owner signed over custody.

The second attack occurred outside of Pitts, Ga., resulting in the death of a female victim. She was pronounced deceased on the scene of the attack. The victim and her husband were the owners of the Pitbull that had broken free from its chain. The dog was removed from the premises by the Sheriff and taken to be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian after the owner signed the necessary paperwork. There is an ongoing investigation of this case.

Dog owners, be aware, you are liable for what your animals do. You have to take every precaution to ensure your animals are secure on your property for safety of other people and yourself.