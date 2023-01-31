In Memoriam of Patricia “Dawn” Gilmore Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Patricia “Dawn” Gilmore of Cordele, Georgia passed away peacefully at Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 68. Dawn had fulfilled her purpose in life to make others smile, and to spread love and joy everywhere she went.

She was born in Vienna on September 24, 1954, to the former Joyce Dent and Harvey “Red” Gilmore. When Mama saw Dawn, she said “she’s the prettiest baby I’ve ever seen”. Dawn grew up surrounded by her parents, sisters, and brothers who loved her dearly. Her “Mama Dent”, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews also loved her unconditionally.

Dawn attended Aunt Jeannie’s Kindergarten in Vienna, and then went on to the Dooly County Special Education Center. Her mother kept her home to be with her family until it was time for Dawn to spread her wings. This was truly a tough decision for a Mama to make for her special daughter, but she knew it was the best decision for Dawn. Dawn moved to a group home in Moultrie, Ga., where she blossomed and had her own “home and friends”, just like her siblings. She lived there until Beth English with Easter Seals opened a group home in Cordele in 2000, where Dawn lived until her death.

Dawn was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of The Cary Cook Sunday School Class. She truly loved attending Sunday School, church, and attending the Youth group on Sunday nights. During church services, Dawn loved singing the hymns, and she often said, “I love Jesus!!” She also participated in many outreach projects in Crisp County through Easter Seals.

Dawn was a gift to our world, and she was a constant reminder that there is something to be happy about every day. She will always be remembered for the overwhelming joy she brought to others just by being herself. She sprinkled happiness everywhere she went, leaving everyone one of her sweet smiles. To meet Dawn was a true blessing; her love for life and others was always evident as she spread sunshine to all who knew her. She never met a stranger.

Dawn loved her family and truly enjoyed making memories with all of them. In the addition to the love she had for her family and friends, she loved her baby dolls: Suzie, Charlie, and Bobby. Dawn also thoroughly enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and getting her hair and nails done. Dawn loved a Coca-Cola, and when the adults would not give her a “dollar” for one, the youth group made sure she got one!

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Dent Moore, and Harvey L. (Red) Gilmore, her step-father Henry Fred Moore, Jr., her maternal grandparents, Agnes H. (Mama Dent), and Mack Dent, her paternal grandparents Ethel and Jack Gilmore, a very special aunt, Kate Hines Woodard, and her nephew Lee Harris, Jr.

She is survived by her sisters Sharon (Lee) Harris and Monica (David) Simmons, and her brothers Rusty (Kay) Gilmore, Doug (Debra) Gilmore, and Wayne (Ryan) Gilmore. She is also survived by her nephews T.J. (Kiley) Willard, Ben (Natalie) Harris, Dustin Dent “Dusty” Gilmore, Jonathan Douglas Gilmore, Robert Charles “Rob” Simmons, and David Paul Gilmore. Her nieces Alicia (Jacob) Hair, Callie Bell Gilmore, and Abbie Lynn Gilmore. Great nephews Connor Lee Harris, Anthony Mason Gilmore, and Wyatt Henry Hair. Great nieces Karson Lane Harris, Avery Jean Harris, Amelia Mary Harris, Ashton Michelle Harris, and Lilly Grace Hair She is also survived by close family friend Mackenzie Rogers, as well as many cousins and friends. She is also survived by her special friends Mary Jane, Diane, and Timothy Kilpatrick.

Her family would to thank Easter Seals Southern Georgia and their staff, especially Regina Taylor, for the many years of loving, caring, and dedicated service to Dawn. The family would also like to thank Crisp Regional Hospital for the special care they gave Dawn throughout the last year, her doctors Dr. Srilatha Nadipineni and Geraldine, Dawn Culpepper with Fellowship Home at Cordelia Manor, and Reflections Hospice and their staff.

The service will be held in the sanctuary of Cordele First United Methodist Church Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. and the committal service will follow at the Vienna City Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, it would please the family to donate to Cordele First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 871, Cordele, GA 31010, or Easter Seals Southern Home, 1906 Palmyra Rd. Albany, GA 31701.

Online condolences may be left at www.hughesandwright.com. Hughes & Wright Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with these arrangements.