Crisp County’s Mitchell signs with University of Louisiana – Monroe Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Crisp County’s football kicker, David Mitchell signed his committment play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Mitchell sated that he choose this school because it is a nice schoo, D1,and FBS. “it is a nice campus on the bayou”.

When asked what skills he will be bringing to Louisiana-Monroe he said, “kick-offs, definately my ability to make field goals.”

Coach Larence Smith said that “David contributes to the team, extremely, very gifted student athlete, academically and athleticaly.” Coash also said that “he is extremely proud to coach him on daily basis”.

Coach Smith said that when he came to Crisp County from Cedar Grove he knew that Crisp County had a weapon in Mitchell.

Coach Smith also stated, “Greatness is an choice”.