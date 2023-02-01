Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY.

to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety.

Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in central Kansas 50 miles north of Wichita. Several of Brown’s family members, coaches, teammates, board members, administration, and staff were in attendance to celebrate his huge accomplishment. “You made history today,” stated Superintendent, Dr. Craig Lockhart. “There hasn’t been an athlete in the Dooly County School System to sign on National Signing Day in a while.”

Surrounded by so much love, Brown smiled big for the camera. “I want to thank everyone for coming and supporting me on my journey,” Brown stated. “I’ve been playing football since I was 8. I love football.” Brown will start his academic and athletic career at McPherson this fall.

Travis Taylor, Brown’s father, was emotional as he expressed how proud he is of his son. Taylor stated, “I’m very proud of him, he works so hard, and he does what is asked of him (most of the time). As a whole he is a real role model, a real leader, and we are going to miss him.”

DCHS Head Football Coach, Cecil Lester, stated that there will be more athletes to sign in the near future.