A night to remember for some little girls Published 3:53 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

When you walked into the Activity Center of the First United Methodist Church of Cordele you so balloons on the dance floor with DJ Sum Serious playing tunes from all genres. Little girls playing with the balloons and see friends from school.

All the little girls were dressed in their princess best, as were there daddy’s, and grandfather’s.

According to Monica Robinson, Executive Director of the Crisp County Community Council, said that over 320 tickets were sold for the Daddy Daughter dance.

Robinson also said that “we had a fantastic time, with 29 volunteers that came to make sure that thias a night to remember”.

“Alot of the dads and daughters appreciated just having the time together away from the mothers, to really connect and treat them like the princesses they are. A wonderful tradition and we are looking to forward to next year already”.

“We really enjoyed fostering the bond between them as well, having a dad and mom in the life as whole family unit is important and it takes entire village, we want to support the family dynamic, that is our whole mission, is to create a thriving community and healthy families inisude and out from the mental to the physical and this goes along with all that”.

A mother son dance is in the works, and they are hoping to bring something around May.