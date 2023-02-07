Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce STAR Students Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The STAR Student program is sponsored through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. STAR stands for Student Teacher Achievement Recognition. The Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce is honored to be the local sponsor of this program and have since it’s inception.

To win STAR Student, you must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT at their high school and be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their class based on GPA. So this is truly baswed on academic excellence.

The system winner will go to the regional competition, held in Macon and the winner of the Regional Competition will on to state.

The Cordele Lion’s Club has hosted the STAR Student lunceon presentation for over a decade.

This year’s STAR Student for Crisp County High School is Morgan Anderosn.

Morgan is the daughter of Christopher Anderson and Christine Lindsey.

Morgan is a Yale Book Award recipient, Colony Leadership Scholar, Georgia BETA medalist in Poetry and Creative Writing and also received several awads in target sports.

After graduation, Morgan plans to attend Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island to pursue a career in educational leadership as well as personal writing projects.

Morgan choose her 8th grade teacher, Mrs. Demetria Clark from the Crisp County Middle School. She taught Morgan language arts through the gifted program.

Mrs. Clark is also the Crisp County School District 2008 Teacher of the Year.

The STAR Student from Crisp Academy is Libby manning.

Libby is the daughter of Blake and Mikki Manning.

Libby has received the following awards and honors; National homor Society, Beta Club, UGA Merit Scholar (2022); three times All-Region and two times All State Softball and All-Star Selection 2022.

After graduation, Libby plans to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Neuro Science, go to medical school and become a surgeon.

Libby choose Susan McKinney as her STAR Teacher.

Libby stated that Mrs. McKinney’s passion for teaching and the subjects that teaches in her classroom became a safe space for her. She made Libby realize how much she loved science and made her sure that she wanted to become a doctor.

STAR Teacher Susan McKinney who taught biology and chemistry at Crisp Academy. She has been STAR Teacher 12 times (Five at CCHS and seven at CA) and the Lee County high School Teacher of the Year in 1990.