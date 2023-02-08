City of Cordele receives award from Chamber Published 8:29 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Commissioner Vesta Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., and Commissioner Wesley Rainey in attendance. City attorney, Tommy Coleman and Chairman Joshua Deriso were also in attendance. The meeting started with contention between the Chairman and commission members as approval for the 16-item agenda was the hot topic. The Commission motioned and seconded to not discuss several agenda items, that included items number 4 and 5 as well as items 7-11, however the Chairman held up approving the motion. Chairman Deriso had proposed the agenda items that were not agreed upon by other commissioners. “So, there is either a motion to approve this agenda,” said Chairman Deriso, “or there is a motion to adjourn.” After several seconds of silence followed by back and forth between the Chairman and commission members, Commissioner Rainey asks the city attorney for advice. “A motion was made and seconded and it is incumbent upon the commission-the chair to carry the motion,” said Tommy Coleman. The Chairman than addresses Commissioner Rainey to question his reasoning behind amending the meeting agenda. “My rationale is that most of these do not need to be discussed,” said Commissioner Rainey. Chairman Deriso than proceeded to amend the meeting agenda by carrying the motion to start addressing agenda items after 10 minutes of standstill. The motion carried unanimously.

The Chamber of Commerce presented the commission with The Chairman’s Award that represents leadership and special support for the Cordele Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to let the city commissioners know how much we appreciate all that you do, not just for the community, but for the Chamber,” said Monica Simmons, Cordele Chamber of Commerce Director, “we appreciate your cooperation and partnership.”

The Municipal court reports that the courts had 296 court cases that reports 64 criminal cases. The Cordele Police Department reported 13 aggravated assaults and 35 larcenies or thefts that included 11 shoplifting. Coffee with a cop event was held on January 30th at Starbucks where Police Chief Jalon Heard worked the drive-thru. “I want to thank Starbucks in Cordele for welcoming us and holding that event,” said Police Chief Heard, “so thank you.” After department reports, the agenda items were addressed.

Agenda item number one was the consideration and approval of Crumley’s Billboard Agreement that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. Agenda item number 2 was to consider and approve a resolution supporting the application by the Community for the Connected Resilient Communities Program therefore repealing all resolutions in conflict herewith and for other purposes. This item was properly moved and seconded therefore approved unanimously.

Agenda item number three was to consider and approve the Chairman Executing the Opioid Settlements Agreement. This agenda item was moved, seconded, and approved unanimously. The motion carried. Agenda item number six is the discussion of an ordinance to establish and designate food truck zones or areas that food trucks are allowed to use throughout the year by completing an annual form. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved. The discussion included conflict concerning the permission of the location of food trucks and further discussion to implement policy concerning food trucks.

Agenda item number 12 was the city managers report that reports a closure for the city on February 23 for the observance of Presidents Day. Agenda item number 13 was the city attorneys report with the city attorney reporting nothing for this meeting. There was no executive session however the governing body had an opportunity to comment. Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. thanked citizen, Harry Fox that worked diligently to return a lost wallet and Commissioner Vesta-Beal Shephard took the time to thank the community. “We thank you all for giving us the opportunity to serve you.” The meeting was adjourned at 10:20 a.m.