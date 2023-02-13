CCSO Issues Warning After Two Suspected Overdose Deaths Published 3:25 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

PRESS RELEASE

February 13, 2023 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is issuing a warning after responding to two fatal suspected overdoses. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office responded to two s eparate death investigations regarding suspected overdoses. These cases are still under investigation; Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is also working with Cordele Police Department to determine if there are connections between suspected overdoses reported in the city. “I offer my sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones, and I ask anyone with information, please contact Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at 229-276-2600,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock. On May 18, 2022, CCSO issued a public safety announcement informing Crisp County citizens that Fentanyl is here in Crisp County and is killing citizens. Before launching the Fentanyl Awareness Campaign, CCSO met with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Crisp County District Attorney’s Office, surrounding counties’ law enforcement agencies, and local authorities to devise a plan to tackle this epidemic locally. As a result, we organized the campaign into three main components collaboration, education, and enforcement. “I said then that we could not do this alone; those words remain true today. I urge the community to continue to help us raise awareness and report drug activity. Help save a life,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.