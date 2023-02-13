Firehouse Subs Cordele donates 50% of sales to the Gateway Center Published 2:00 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

WHAT

Your act of kindness doesn’t have to be random this year with Firehouse Subs Cordele hosting a fundraiser for an impactful local non-profit.

In honor of National Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday, February 17, Firehouse Subs Cordele operator Brandon Jerkins is donating 50% of all sales to The Gateway Center, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides 24-hour service for sexual assault victims in south Georgia and across Crisp, Dooly, Wilcox and Ben Hill Counties. The Gateway Center, Inc. serves the immediate primary needs of clients including crisis intervention and safe, compassionate forensic medical evaluation and evidence collection.

“National Random Acts of Kindness Day is a way to foster community by doing something nice for your neighbors because it’s the right thing to do,” said Jerkins. “I’m honored to support The Gateway Center, Inc. and their dedicated work in child advocacy, as well as the services provided to sexual assault victims.”

WHEN

Friday, February 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (open to close)

WHERE

Firehouse Subs

1416 E. 16th Ave.

Cordele, GA 31015