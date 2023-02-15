Turner hired as SGTC Crisp County Center Business Administrative Technology Instructor Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nicole Turner of Vienna has been hired as a full-time Business Administrative Technology Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. She reports to SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain on the Crisp County Center campus.

Turner is a graduate of South Georgia Technical College. She earned her Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Administrative Technology and Accounting from SGTC in 2017 and her Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology from Valdosta State University in 2022.

At South Georgia Technical College, Turner was a member of the National Technical Honor Society, the President’s List and graduated with Honors. She was also selected as the Student of Excellence for the Accounting program. Turner was a member of the Dean’s List and graduated with honors (cum laude) from Valdosta State.

She has been working as an adjunct business instructor at SGTC since 2018 and has now transitioned to a full-time instructor. She is a certified Bookkeeping Specialist, Data Entry Clerk, Office Accounting Assistant, Office Accounting Specialist, Business Office Assistant, and Work Processing Assistant. She is also QuickBooks Accounting Simulation certified.

As a Business Administrative Technology instructor, Turner will provide instruction to SGTC Business Administrative Technology using appropriate teaching techniques. She will demonstrate the use of appropriate testing and grading procedures to ensure that students are proficient in the course material. She will also complete all documentation related to assigned courses in a timely manner and maintain an accurate inventory of all assigned property.

For more information about the SGTC Business Administrative Technology Program contact Nicole Turner at nturner@southgatech.edu or Teresa Jolly, tjolly@southgatech.edu or 229-271-4023 on the Crisp County Campus or Sharon Smith, ssmith@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2251 on the Americus campus. SGTC is currently accepting application for an eight-week mini-mester beginning March 13th. It is not too late to apply. Visit www.southgatech.edu to apply or learn more about the over 200 associate of applied science, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs of study available.