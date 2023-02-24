Paula Shaw Named SGTC Crisp County Center Student of Excellence Published 9:58 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Cordele, GA – The South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Crisp County Center in Cordele recently recognized several students for outstanding work in their respective programs. Paula Shaw of Byromville, a Business Technology student, was honored as the overall Student of Excellence. Shaw was nominated by her instructor, Nicole Turner.

As the overall Student of Excellence for February, Shaw received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, Shaw received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. Her name was also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

Twice during each semester, instructors in different program areas on the Cordele campus nominate one student from their program who has exhibited high standards academically, socially and professionally. After nominations are submitted, a committee of SGTC staff members use a point system to determine the winner. Points are awarded for GPA, work ethics, involvement in student organizations and other factors.

Other nominees for the award were: Catrina Coppedge of Cordele, Computer Information Systems, nominated by Brianna Greenberg; and Sara Long of Cordele, Criminal Justice, nominated by Wanda Bishop.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu. Spring C-term begins March 13.