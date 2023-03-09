CCSO/CCEMA Receives Generator from 2018 Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Published 8:38 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

On March 7, 2023, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office/Crisp County Emergency Management Agency received a new generator purchased from a 2018 Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant. CCSO/CCEMA received the grant in 2018; however, due to high demand following natural disasters, COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, and significant delays in factory lead times, there was quite a delay in receiving it. The new generator will provide backup power for the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office did have an existing generator for backup power; however, it has been in place since the 1990s. The grant covered eighty-five percent of the total cost, and Crisp County was responsible for the additional fifteen percent.

“Crisp County has experienced several natural disasters, and equipment like this generator helps ensure we are prepared and can continue to provide vital public safety services to Crisp County citizens and those in our custody throughout any natural disaster. I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for their continued support of local law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.