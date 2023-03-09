City Commission approves agenda items Published 8:31 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Managing Editor

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Commissioner Vesta Beal Shepard in attendance via phone call, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance. Chairman Joshua Deriso appeared absent.

The meeting started with a presentation by the Municipal Court Judge, Judge Russell Wright. Who touched on his position, being a member of the Georgia Bar for 42 years, and his experience over the years.

The meeting continued with discussions from the Department Head Reports, starting with the Finance Director, Rusty Bridges introducing the new Staff Accountant, Sonya Alexander with no further updates. Following was an introduction of our interim fire chief, Chief Frank Bullington, with no further updates. Housing and Urban Development mentioned that the Economic Development Committee will be having a meeting March 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. RPI Underground Inc. is currently resolving complaints regarding mail boxes not being at USPS height. Chief Codes Official, Jack Wood Sr., came to the meeting with good news stating that he “was blessed to be able to get up here and continue to give y’all good news”. Woods stated that Cordele currently has 50 million dollars worth of projects going on in the city that are, “Not old business, or old building, this is new construction that’s on going”. These projects include but are not limited to, Peach State Packaging Company (9 million dollars), Crisp Regional Medical building (7 million dollars), and Foam Works Carwash, all of which are currently in the stage of pouring concrete. Woods stated that this is, “breaking all kinds of records for the city”. Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr. made a comment saying that, “For all the people that says that things are not happening in Cordele your report shows different”. The Municipal Court reports that in the month of February they had 254 court cases. Chief of Police, Chief Jalon Heard reported the calls of service for the dates of February 1, 2023 through February 28, 2023. Two robberies occurred, one of which was armed and one of which a warrant was issued. Three motor vehicle thefts, all of which were recovered. In regards to thefts there were 34 in total. Three of which were entering an auto, Heard stated that the number was, “reduced in many months”. Additionally, there was five shoplifting, fours arrests, and 26 other thefts, as well as, four residential burglaries.

Agenda item number one was the second reading of an Ordinance to Establish and Designate Food Truck Zones (areas in which Food Trucks are allowed to use throughout the year by completing an annual form). The discussion on this matter in regards to Food Trucks being on commercial, industrial and

statement saying that they are allowed to be on the property. Attorney Tommy Coleman stated that ice cream trucks in residential areas would not be included in this matter. Due to this being the second reading they had to decide on an annual fee for the permit. Commissioner Wesley Rainey put forward a motion that the fee be set to 100 dollars. This motion was seconded and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number two was to Consider and Approve an Event Permit for a Wedding Ceremony that would be held at 514 East Oakland Ave on June 14, 2023 from 12:00 noon to until 6:00p.m. Requesting to block off: 500 block of East Oakland Ave, between 2nd and 3rd street. This had already been approved my Chief Heard on March 2, 2023 and was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number three was the First Reading of an Ordinance of the City of Cordele Repealing the Requirement that One Percent of the Hotel/Motel Tax Shall Be Exclusively Used for the Quiet Community Project; Repealing All Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; And for Other Purposes that was that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number four was to, Consider and Approve a Resolution Pledging to Practice and Promote Civility in the City of Cordele that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number five was to, Consider and Approve Agreement with Albany State University for us of Campus Facilities that was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

Agenda item number six was to, consider a Resolution Creating a Study Committee on Juvenile Crime and Community Safety Repealing All Resolution in Conflict Herewith; And for Other Purposes. Attorney Tommy Coleman gave a brief description of the resolution he had drafted and that he has four people already appointed to this committee, being the Chief of Police, Sherriff, director of primitive juvenile justice and Crisp County Superintendent, leaving section 3 blank for them to decide the number of additional people to appoint, then the committee is free to study this issue. City Manager Angela Redding, mentioned that those who will be appointed to the committee will be people such as clergy, educators, youth workers or others who have experience in the field of community safety. Attorney Tommy Coleman suggested that seven people be added to the committee, a motion was created and was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

City Manager Angela Redding reported that businesses in the community who are have a Community Occupational or Business license they are due to be renewed by April 1, 2023. If they are not renewed by this date there will be a penalty of 10% of regular, administration and occupational tax as well as, delinquency penalty of 1% for each month or partial month as per the Code of Ordinance. Further more, there have been issues with code enforcement that need to be addressed. There have been complaints coming from Cordele Square. The property owner of the plaza does not want people selling or setting up on the property. Anyone wanting to participate in such activities will need written permission from the property owner. In regards to truck and trailer parking, it is unlawful to park on public right away or public owned property. There is city owned property that may be used to resolve this issue. Final report is of a proposed Ordinance to limit the maximum number of dogs and cats that one can own, as there have been complaints. This will be put forward to review and scheduled into the next City Commission Meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 9:54a.m.

The next scheduled meeting is for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.