Crisp County Bands participate in Georgia Music Educators Associations Large Group Performance Evaluation Published 1:06 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

The Crisp County Bands traveled to Cario, GA to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Associations Large Group Performance Evaluation where they were judged by a state approved panel of adjudicators on our three prepared selections and sight-reading (taking 6 minutes to read a piece of music we have never seen before). Crisp County Middle School led by Danyal Johnson and Shiloh Brooks recieved superior ratings from all 4 adjudicators on Friday, playing a level 1-2 program. Thank you to our administrators for their continued support of the arts in our community.