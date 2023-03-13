Crisp County Bands participate in Georgia Music Educators Associations Large Group Performance Evaluation

Published 1:06 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

By Sarah Brown

The Crisp County Bands traveled to Cario, GA to participate in the Georgia Music Educators Associations Large Group Performance Evaluation where they were judged by a state approved panel of adjudicators on our three prepared selections and sight-reading (taking 6 minutes to read a piece of music we have never seen before). Crisp County Middle School led by Danyal Johnson and Shiloh Brooks recieved superior ratings from all 4 adjudicators on Friday, playing a level 1-2 program.  Thank you to our administrators for their continued support of the arts in our community.

